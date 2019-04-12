Tips for receiving severe weather alerts overnight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s a dangerous setup for severe weather this weekend with threatening weather coming in over night into Sunday morning.
A chance of severe weather is bad enough to worry, but when storms are impacting our area overnight and into the early morning, that could be leave people at their most vulnerable unless they take precautions.
The first thing you should do is get a some sort of app or warning setup for your phone. The WBRC First Alert Weather app is a good option. You could also sign up for the Jefferson County EMA Everbridge system, which will send warnings to you cell phone, landland or even email.
As always, we will advise you to make sure you have a weather radio. It will go off and make a noise to wake you, giving you potential life-saving information.
There are sirens in Jefferson County that could wake you, but don’t depend on them. Sirens are not meant to reach you inside your home.
Have your weather radio programmed and near you as you sleep so you can hear it. The same is true of your cell phone. Be sure it is charged and off silent.
