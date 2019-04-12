‘Spain Park Up All Night’ raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - High School students in Hoover are hosting a huge fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Spain Park Model United Nations is holding “Spain Park Up All Night.” All proceeds go to the hospital.
Club president Madi Masters, a senior, heard about St. Jude’s as a child and has been passionate about fundraising for it since then.
This is by far the biggest effort she has done.
"I’ve had dreams for years and years and years of something of that I can have, to where I can just show and I can just share it with everybody, because everybody on the last corner of this earth should know about St. Jude. And with that, I think it’s just going to be a lot of fun. Hopefully a lot of people come out to the event. They show up and we’re just able to be like one Hoover community,” said Masters.
The event is April 12 from 5-11 p.m.
