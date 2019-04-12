SC girl dances with prosthetic leg, goes viral

“My daughter she inspires and touches a lot of people and I just really want her to continue to inspire the world and it’s nothing that you can’t do. You can do it. You just have to go for it. Jamiyah lets nothing stop her and I want the world to know, like, go for it. Anybody with disabilities, even if you don’t have a disability just go for it and live life fearless like my daughter,” said Jacobs.