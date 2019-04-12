Samford looking for ‘consistency’ at QB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Samford football wrapped up its second scrimmage of spring camp Friday morning.
The biggest question mark this spring is at quarterback, as the Bulldogs try to replace Walter Peyton Award winner Devlin Hodges.
Sophomore Chris Oladokun and junior Liam Welch are both battling for the lead job. Head coach Chris Hatcher said he’s looking for consistency.
“The problem is one day one guy will have a good day and the other won’t and then vice versa. I just want to see a guy who’s consistent and can lead the team,” he said.
The Bulldogs will wrap up spring camp next Friday.
