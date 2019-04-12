Public health officials: Get your kids vaccinated!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Keep your kids vaccines up to date. That’s the message from the Alabama Department of Public Health and others.
Public school officials say it is essential to keeping students healthy and, in Alabama, it’s the law.
"Once enrolled. there is a law that students have to be vaccinated in order to continue attending school,” said Tara Underwood, Jefferson County Schools’ nursing supervisor.
That means in order to come to school, your child’s vaccinations have to be up to date unless they have some type of religious or medical exemption.
“Meaning you have some type of disease process or some type of diagnosis like cancer, with immunizations that they would not be able to receive at that time,” said Underwood.
She adds having kids who can’t be vaccinated makes it even more important for those who can to get their shots.
“Once you’re vaccinated you’re actually going to be protecting the people around you as well. So that you don’t contract that disease and then possibly pass it on to them,” said Underwood.
Just recently, measles, a disease that was thought to be eliminated in the U.S., had a resurgence. At the start of April, there were over 450 cases nationwide, including three in Alabama.
So what happens if a child enrolls without the proper immunizations?
"We would refer them to the health department,” said Underwood. “And then just show them and educate them about the positive aspects of vaccines.”
