Hoover City Schools installing new system for lockdowns

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools are in the process of installing a new system to better protect students in the event of a lockdown.
The “One-Button Lockdown” will sound an alarm automatically and flash a blue light all over the school.
All administrators must do is push the button on campus, or they can even activate it by their phone.
The siren and lights can be heard and seen in and outside the school. The system also automatically alerts police.
It was developed by the system's operations department as way to save precious seconds in the event of a dangerous situation.
“They say in an active shooter situation every minute that goes by you have four fatalities,” said Wes Wilbanks with Hoover City Schools Operations. “Before we had this installed, a principal would go to the PA System to a master station, make an announcement, play a tone, then they’d have to call the police.”
