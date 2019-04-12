Hazardous household items disposal in Hoover

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Ever have piles of paint cans stacked up, or other hazardous waste items in your garage and don’t know how or where to dispose of it?
If you’re a resident of Hoover, you’ll have a chance to rid of those items safely and for free!
You can dispose of them on Saturday at the Hoover Met from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
It’s a one-stop shop for free disposal of hazardous items to help keep them out of our landfills.
Click this link for additional information.
