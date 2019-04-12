FIRST ALERT Weather: Severe storms likely starting early Sunday

We will see an outbreak of severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening across eastern Texas, Louisiana, south Arkansas and southwest Mississippi. Strong tornadoes are possible across that zone. The activity will move eastward at night across Mississippi and still pose a threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. By the time the activity arrives in Alabama after 1 a.m. Sunday, the storms will be moving into an area with lowering instability, but we think wind shear and spin in the atmosphere will overcome that and be sufficient enough to cause storms to continue to be severe at times. The severe complex looks to reach I-65 after 4 a.m. and could intensify across east Alabama and western Georgia during the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. I have highlighted that zone with a greater threat for severe storms and possibly even strong tornadoes. There will be a few left over showers or storms on Sunday afternoon to the north of I-20 but they won’t be severe.