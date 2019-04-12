FIRST ALERT Weather: Severe storms likely starting early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday due to the likelihood of severe thunderstorms!
We will see an outbreak of severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening across eastern Texas, Louisiana, south Arkansas and southwest Mississippi. Strong tornadoes are possible across that zone. The activity will move eastward at night across Mississippi and still pose a threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. By the time the activity arrives in Alabama after 1 a.m. Sunday, the storms will be moving into an area with lowering instability, but we think wind shear and spin in the atmosphere will overcome that and be sufficient enough to cause storms to continue to be severe at times. The severe complex looks to reach I-65 after 4 a.m. and could intensify across east Alabama and western Georgia during the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. I have highlighted that zone with a greater threat for severe storms and possibly even strong tornadoes. There will be a few left over showers or storms on Sunday afternoon to the north of I-20 but they won’t be severe.
TODAY: A cold front becomes stalls across the state and will continue to keep rain chances high through the evening hours especially west of I-65. The east looks driest today and temperatures will rise into the middle 70s.
SATURDAY: The front lifts northward as a warm front and there is a chance for showers in the morning, but otherwise only a few strays are in the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours. I still think it looks mainly dry for both A-Day games, but I would prepare for a possible shower in Tuscaloosa.
SUNDAY: Active weather crosses the state early in the day and everyone needs multiple ways of receiving weather information. We want you on high alert just in case you have to go into a safe place or shelter. If you live in a manufactured home, you’ll want to be in a shelter way before storms arrive.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will see decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Monday starts off in the 40s and rises to about 70 degrees. It will be another cool start on Tuesday but much warmer in the afternoon. Dry weather looks to prevail now through Wednesday and then we deal with our next big thing on Thursday. Thursday poses another threat for severe storms.
