FIRST ALERT: Severe Threat for Saturday night into Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Welcome to Friday! Today we started out with overcast skies and as of 4 a.m., rain was coming out of Mississippi and about to move into west Alabama. This is a system that looks to be weakening as it moves through our area today.
Around noon, we could see rainfall into Cullman and Walker and Tuscaloosa counties as well as some isolated showers in various places. By our evening rush hour, most of the showers will have likely dissipated .Look for highs today to top out in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10. More showers and a few thunderstorms could enter our western counties this evening and into early Saturday morning. Much of Saturday afternoon will likely see minimal rainfall.
FIRST ALERT: Early Sunday morning is when we could see strong to severe storms in our area. Damaging winds along with tornadoes are possible. Let’s be Weather Aware as we go to bed Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The storms will likely begin moving into our western counties close to the midnight hour and advance to the east. Most of the storms should be moving out of our area by 8 a.m .Monday should bring sunshine and cooler temps .Another chance of rain picks up again by midweek.
