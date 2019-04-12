FIRST ALERT: Mickey says severe threat for Saturday night into Sunday morning

Around noon, we could see rainfall into Cullman and Walker and Tuscaloosa counties as well as some isolated showers in various places. By our evening rush hour, most of the showers will have likely dissipated .Look for highs today to top out in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10. More showers and a few thunderstorms could enter our western counties this evening and into early Saturday morning. Much of Saturday afternoon will likely see minimal rainfall.