FIRST ALERT: Expect severe storms Sunday morning

A severe weather outbreak with strong tornadoes is likely on Saturday afternoon and evening across eastern Texas, Louisiana, south Arkansas and southwest Mississippi. The activity will move quickly to the east at night across Mississippi and still pose a threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. The complex of storms reaches west Alabama as early as 1 a.m. and will impact the I-65 corridor after 3 a.m. and exit east Alabama by 11 a.m. We will continue to fine tune the timing forecast so please keep up with our updates. Storms moving across Alabama will have the capability of producing damaging winds and even tornadoes. If the system slows down then we would have a greater severe risk across east Alabama but for now we are keeping everyone at the same threat level. If you are going to try and sleep through the event then you better have multiple ways of being woken up if your area is warned upon.