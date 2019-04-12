FIRST ALERT: Expect severe storms Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the likelihood of severe thunderstorms in the morning hours!
A severe weather outbreak with strong tornadoes is likely on Saturday afternoon and evening across eastern Texas, Louisiana, south Arkansas and southwest Mississippi. The activity will move quickly to the east at night across Mississippi and still pose a threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. The complex of storms reaches west Alabama as early as 1 a.m. and will impact the I-65 corridor after 3 a.m. and exit east Alabama by 11 a.m. We will continue to fine tune the timing forecast so please keep up with our updates. Storms moving across Alabama will have the capability of producing damaging winds and even tornadoes. If the system slows down then we would have a greater severe risk across east Alabama but for now we are keeping everyone at the same threat level. If you are going to try and sleep through the event then you better have multiple ways of being woken up if your area is warned upon.
The rest of today and into tonight a small rain chance remains through early evening and then ramps up a bit more overnight, especially west of I-65.
SATURDAY: There is a chance for showers in the morning, but otherwise only a few strays are in the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours. I still think it looks mainly dry for both A-Day games, but I would prepare for a possible shower in Tuscaloosa.
SUNDAY: Active weather crosses the state early in the day and everyone needs multiple ways of receiving weather information. We want you on high alert just in case you have to go into a safe place or shelter. If you live in a manufactured home you’ll want to be in a shelter way before storms arrive.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will see decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Monday starts off in the 40s and rises to about 70 degrees. It will be another cool start on Tuesday, but much warmer in the afternoon. Dry weather looks to prevail now through Wednesday and then we deal with our next big thing on Thursday. Thursday poses another threat for severe storms.
