Churches preparing for possible severe weather on Palm Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Churches in and around Birmingham are prepping for whatever Mother Nature has in store this Palm Sunday.
There’s a 12-hour window for severe weather early Sunday morning to the afternoon.
Churches like Shades Mountain Baptist and Rock City have been constantly checking our First Alert Weather app and the National Weather Service to determine the threat Sunday.
Shades Mountain has weather monitors tracking conditions during the service. If there is a tornado or strong system moving through, everyone will be guided to a designated area.
But if they either church decides the weather is too dangerous, there are alternative ways to alert members and spread the message of Palm Sunday.
“We do a livestream, to where we livestream our service and you can go online and watch it on the computer and go through our website,” said Dr. Danny Wood, senior pastor of Shades Mountain Baptist Church.
“We have a church management system that allows us to both email and text people at will. In addition to that, we have a mobile app with over 40,000 subscriptions right now so we can communicate with just about everybody who’s connected to our church,” said Henry Tolbert, executive pastor at Rock City Church.
For both churches, the safety of their members is the most important. Both say they’ll let members know either Saturday night or early Sunday morning whether services times will change.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.