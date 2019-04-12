Business booming around Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - For the most part, Michael Sellers, owner of Good People Brewery, has seen it all.
“We kind of saw it prior to even the Railroad Park being open. So we’ve seen it grow from just dirt lots to what it is today,” says Sellers.
Times have changed around the brewery. Development has soared - and Regions Field is a big reason.
Good People now serves up to 1,000 people on Barons game days. Sellers says foot traffic is a hundred times better than what it used to be. There are apartment buildings, a deli nearby, Railroad Park and another apartment complex to built later this year with retail and office space. Tortugas recently opened behind Good People Brewery, and now there’s a Buffalo Wild wings.
“Festive, way more energetic, it’s a great family atmosphere,” says Sellers.
“It's awesome, it's beautiful, you know, it's really good for us young people I guess so, everyone's got something to do. Everybody can come to Birmingham and enjoy this,” says David McMillan.
And though chances are slim, you just might catch a foul ball while sitting on the deck at Good People.
“I’ve only seen one since we’ve been here, come out of that stadium. That was probably the first season. Just came right over the top there,” says Sellers.
Not only is there a lot to do, but Sellers says everyone coming to the area can feel safe.
“Now it’s a way more safe environment, we have new parking, new lighting and the developments are moving further towards 65 so there’s a big buffer there,” he said.
The Barons will play the Tennessee Smokies again Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sellers urges everyone to come out and have fun, even if you don’t have a ticket to the game.
