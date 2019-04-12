Blount Co. residents concerned about possible severe weather this weekend

ALLGOOD, AL (WBRC) - There is a threat of severe weather and possibly tornadoes yet again.
Some people in Blount County are concerned after a tornado hit the Allgood community last month. The March tornado did some major damage to the Bolles Trailer Park, just off of Highway 75. People in the area are concerned about another round of severe weather.
It’s easy to see some of the damage from the last tornado. Some mobile homes are destroyed, forcing the occupants to seek new homes elsewhere. The area still has down trees that have been cut off homes.
Nearby in one neighborhood, the home of Marcella Hernadez was damaged by the storm. Her carport was blow off. The porch was separated from the house. That night, Hernadez was in the bathroom scared for her life.
“I always stayed in my home, and I never left. This time I will leave my home. I won’t go through that again. I’ve got to find a safer place to be. I can’t take that anymore,” Hernadez said.
Hernadez said she may go to a nearby church, which has a basement. She believes the area needs a storm shelter to help people protect folks in the area when the weather is threatening.
