Bill to decrease road rage passes state House

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - If you’re sick of being stuck behind someone going too slow in the left lane, a bill passed by the house on Thursday may cut down on your road rage.
Irondale police support the bill after two road rage incidents within months.
“Children were almost shot sitting in the back seat of a car on I-20,” said Sgt. Michael Mangina.
He said it’s ridiculous that someone has to get this upset about someone else’s driving.
“Nothing is worth a life. Not getting into something that stupid on the interstate or any road,” he said.
But the incidents happen.
A quick check at WBRC reporting in the past year shows nearly 10 incidents of road rage. Police investigated those cases in Leeds, Alabaster, Birmingham and Irondale.
State lawmakers hope this will cut down on the number of road rage incidents. It will be illegal for you to stay in the left lane longer than 1.5 miles without passing another vehicle.
“I’m guilty myself of getting frustrated when I’m in the left lane, the fast lane, and there’s a slow driver in it,” said Mangina. “That probably leads to a lot of cases of road rage. The interstate was meant to move traffic and safely do so.”
Mangina said this is a simple fix.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to be in the left lane driving slower than everyone else. Move over and let those who are going a little bit faster to pass you safely,” he said.
Alabama already has a law on the books that states drivers should remain in the right lanes unless they need to pass, but drivers aren’t following the law. This bill adds clarity. Mangina said it’s one that would be easy to enforce .
“If you’re obviously driving too slow in the left lane. You can be stopped,” he said.
Under this law, there’s up to a 60-day grace period so officers can explain the law to drivers. Violation could result in a misdemeanor offense.
Police say if you're in a road rage incident, write down the license plate number, get a clear description of the car and the driver to help police find who's responsible.
The bill now moves to the state senate.
