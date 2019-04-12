BHM 26.2 race rescheduled for April 28

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A major race has decided to postpone its Sunday marathon due to the threat of severe weather.
The BHM 26.2 was hoping to get in its 2nd-annual race. The even benefits a good cause, raising money for Magic Moments, which supports kids who are facing chronic or possibly life-threatening diseases. It also helps Children’s of Alabama.
Race sponsors postponed the race. They spent much of day running around to return items. They got out word to the runners who might be flying or driving into town. It has been a hectic day getting the word out and the returns done, but one of the co-founders says it’s just something they had to do.
“It was a hard decision to make but it to be honest our runner safety, our volunteers safety. We have kids on the course - 26.2 mile kids to represent the race. Getting them out on the course when it could be detrimental to them is not worth it,” Anna Martin said.
The race has been rescheduled for April 28. All of the sponsors, vendors and most racers are on board with the delay. Martin admits there might be some racers who could not make the switch.
