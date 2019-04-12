Barons start tradition of waving to Children’s patients during 7th inning stretch

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons began a new home-game tradition this season.
During the 7th inning stretch, the Barons encourage all fans and players to wave at the patients and sick children at Children’s Hospital, which overlooks Regions Field.
The Barons say it’s part of a partnership with All-State and is similar to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ tradition at their football games.
“I think it means a lot because they get to take their mind off what’s going on and their medical issues and enjoy a ball game and know that they’re noticed and appreciated,” said Barons fan Katey Vermillion.
