Auburn, Bruce Pearl agree to new 5-year deal

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl has a new contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.
Auburn Athletics and Pearl agreed to the five-year deal on Friday.
“Under Bruce‘s leadership, our basketball program has reached new heights. Our young men continue to thrive in the classroom and on the court. We’ve experienced many firsts, including a well-documented run to the Final Four and a pair of SEC titles,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in a press release. “Bruce and his wife Brandy have been very active within the university and the Auburn community and we are appreciative of all of their efforts. Our return on investment is undeniable, and supporting this program from A-to-Z will continue to be a priority. Simply stated, we look forward to having Bruce as the head coach of our basketball program for many years to come.”
Pearl is less than a week off his Tigers making the program’s first trip to the Final Four. Under Pearl, Auburn has won the SEC regular-season championship and SEC Tournament. Pearl is also the first Auburn coach to amass 100 wins in his first five seasons and the Tigers’ 74 wins in the past three seasons combined is a program best.
“I would like to thank President Leath, Allen Greene and the Board of Trustees for their belief. The investment in me and my staff demonstrates their support of the men’s basketball program moving forward. I’m happy and blessed to be at Auburn and live in this wonderful community,” Pearl said in a press release.
