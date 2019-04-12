Auburn, Bruce Pearl agree to new 5-year deal

“Under Bruce‘s leadership, our basketball program has reached new heights. Our young men continue to thrive in the classroom and on the court. We’ve experienced many firsts, including a well-documented run to the Final Four and a pair of SEC titles,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in a press release. “Bruce and his wife Brandy have been very active within the university and the Auburn community and we are appreciative of all of their efforts. Our return on investment is undeniable, and supporting this program from A-to-Z will continue to be a priority. Simply stated, we look forward to having Bruce as the head coach of our basketball program for many years to come.”