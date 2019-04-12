AATC: Mandarin Orange Almond Salad & Hawaiian Chicken Skewers

This is a year-round favorite, but especially popular during the spring months. Start by building your salad with your spring mix and romaine lettue. Sprinkle carrots on the lettuce. Then arrange your tomatoes and cucumbers how you want them. Add craisins, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Sprinkle feta cheese on top and add your vinaigrette. Serve with French bread and your favorite beverage. Enjoy!