Three cases of guns stolen from Jefferson Co. pawn shop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -Authorities are investigating a break-in at a pawn shop on Center Point Parkway.
The owner of Lee’s Pawn Shop tells WBRC the suspects cut a hole in the wall in the insurance building next to him and then cut a hole in his wall to get access to the shop. Three cases of guns were stolen, according to the owner.
This is the 11th time in two years the store has been broken into. The owner says he is going to close the store because of the crime and will move it to Oneonta in about three weeks.
