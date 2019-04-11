Teen girls uplift women in Tuscaloosa through Purses with a Purpose

Tuscaloosa, AL (WBRC) - Alyssa Mack and Arica Williams delivered on a promise this week to help women who are struggling.
“We really wanted to help those who are less fortunate than us,” Mack said.
They collected more than 100 purses for Purses for a Purpose project. The girls had to complete a passion project for an international baccalaureate project they’re in at Tuscaloosa Magnet School.
“We’re still young, but we can make a positive impact on people’s lives and you can to,” Mack said.
On Tuesday, they started dropping off the purses at the Salvation Army and other agencies working to help people in the community. The purses also come stuffed with personal items a female might need.
“We want to give women the things they need inside of the purse and they feel like they have something to carry around.” Mack said.
The teens believe a woman’s purse not only holds her things, but it can also make a woman feel proud.
“It makes you sometimes feel important or it makes you feel empowered if you have a purse,” Williams said.
The teens convinced sororities, churches and businesses to donate purses to the effort. Purses were also donated to Turning Point in Tuscaloosa.
