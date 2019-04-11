Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Olivia Porrill!
Olivia is a senior at Alabama School of Fine Arts with a 4.4 GPA. She is Student Council President, a peer helper, and school ambassador. Outside of the classroom, she serves on the Birmingham Museum of Art Teen Council and is a founding member of GirlSpring. She is a leader in every sense of the word.
Olivia, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
