Pawn shop leaving Center Point after being targeted by thieves 11 times in 2 years

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - A pawn shop owner in Center Point has had enough and plans to move to Oneonta.
This decision comes after Lee’s Pawn has been targeted by thieves 11 times in the last two years. It’s been in Center Point for 27 years.
The latest burglary included serious damage. The burglars broke into the insurance company next door then broke through the wall to get to the pawn shop. Three display cases were smashed.
Center Point City Hall is just about a block away.
“Sorry he keeps getting hit, but you know another pawn shop right down the road, two or three blocks away, doesn’t get hit,” Center Point mayor Tom Henderson said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF are investigating the burglary. Owner Lee Owen tells us he plans to move to Blount County in 30-60 days.
“That is a business decision he has to make,” Henderson said.
Sheriff’s deputies on patrol arrived at the shop even before the 911 call was made. Center Point has four contract deputies for additional protection on top of the regular patrols by deputies. Mayor Henderson is working on a new contract to hire two more deputies.
