New study shows AL millennials have 2nd lowest credit scores in nation

“There is a way that you can immediately affect your credit score in a positive way,” said Marshall Clay with The Welch Group. “There’s a new program called Experian Boost. Up until recently, the payment of utility bills and cellphone bills did not positively affect your credit score. By using or taking advantage of this Experian Boost program, it allows you to opt in and allow Experian to track your payments to cell phone and utility companies, and that can give you an immediate boost to your credit score.”