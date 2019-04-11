Naming rights sold for new Birmingham stadium

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Officials with the BJCC gathered at the site of the new downtown Birmingham stadium Thursday afternoon to announce Protective Life Corporation has acquired the naming rights for the new facility.
Protective has signed a 15-year agreement to be naming rights sponsor for the new multi-use stadium. The company is headquartered in Birmingham and employs more than 1,500 people in the Birmingham area.
Protective Stadium will be the name of the new facility, which is currently scheduled to be finished ahead of the 2021 World Games and UAB’s football season for that year.
“We are excited to welcome Protective Life Corporation as our naming rights partner for the new multi-use stadium,” said Tad Snider, Executive Director, BJCC. “Protective is an organization with deep ties to the Birmingham community, so their participation is going to add huge value to the project. We look forward to the partnership as we continue the development of Protective Stadium.”
“Protective is proud to partner with the BJCC to make this stadium a reality. This is more than a stadium – it’s an opportunity for our community to continue thriving,” said Rich Bielen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Protective. “We are invested in Birmingham’s future and remain committed to creating positive local impact – a cornerstone of our company’s foundation for more than 110 years. We are honored to continue this mission by supporting this transformational project for our city.”
Groundbreaking for the stadium happened back in December. A site survey for the stadium was recently completed and work to relocate underground utilities will soon begin.
Stadium designs will soon be finished by Populous for the $174 million open-air stadium.
“This is an exciting day for Birmingham as we mark an important milestone in the stadium’s progress,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “With Protective joining as the naming rights sponsor, we are forging Birmingham’s future together. This allows us to be competitive with other cities in bringing in world-class sporting and entertainment events.”
“Protective’s sponsorship shows their long-term commitment to the city of Birmingham and the region,” said Jimmie Stephens, President, Jefferson County Commission. “This creates significant momentum in the building of the stadium and is a strong example of public and private partners collaborating to create meaningful impact.”
Protective joins the BJCC Authority, the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, UAB, and other corporate partners in funding the new stadium.