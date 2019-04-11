Multiple events strengthen law enforcement in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Two events happened Thursday at virtually the same time when it comes to strengthening the ranks of cops in the Tuscaloosa area.
One was geared toward kids, the other was affirmation for people committed to serve in their communities. For the former, the newest class of police recruits for the Tuscaloosa Police Department included officer Treshawn Brown.
“Since I was a kid, I remember running down the street and making siren with my mouth and writing family members tickets,” Brown said.
He joined the latest class of a law enforcement academy graduates ready to serve communities like Tuscaloosa.
Across town at Stillman College, the school hosted its second annual law enforcement and first responder career fair.
“It’s a great recruiting tool for the agencies to interact with students possibly for jobs," said Phillip Cunningham, Director of Safety and Campus Service Manager for Stillman College.
These police recruits spent months training and learning to do the job. But some things can’t be taught.
“A lot of officers in my class, we talked about it a lot, the safety and things going on in today’s world and just how people view officers and we think it’s something you really have to be called to do,” Tuscaloosa Police officer Chris Freeman said.
“I always wanted to serve this community and there’s no other way to do that other than to be willing to sacrifice yourself," Brown said.
