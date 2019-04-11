Mostly dry today, but strong to severe storms are possible this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -We begin our Thursday morning with increasing clouds into north Alabama. Our temperatures are still mild. Morning temperatures began today in the 50s to 60s. Look for winds to increase as we head into this afternoon.
Winds are expected out of the south at around 10-15 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. While some of our southern counties could see a couple of drops of rain today, most of us will likely stay dry.
Scattered showers are expected to begin moving into our area tomorrow. This will be the tail end of low pressure trough moving through areas to our north. This is the same system that has brought blizzard conditions there. Scattered showers are expected to continue during the day on Saturday. Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning is the window when we could see strong to severe storms into our area. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail and lightning are all possible.
Have multiple ways of being informed. It’s a good idea to charge your phone or mobile device ahead of time, so that we can still get alerts to you through our WBRC First Alert weather app, in the event you lose power. By Sunday afternoon and evening the severe threat should be over. Monday should bring clearing skies and cooler temperatures.
