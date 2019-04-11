Mickey: Mostly dry today, but strong to severe storms are possible this weekend

Scattered showers are expected to begin moving into our area tomorrow. This will be the tail end of low pressure trough moving through areas to our north. This is the same system that has brought blizzard conditions there. Scattered showers are expected to continue during the day on Saturday. Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning is the window when we could see strong to severe storms into our area. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail and lightning are all possible.