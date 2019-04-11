JeffCo deputies searching for 62-year-old who allegedly stabbed 3 people

Michael Mills (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By WBRC Staff | April 10, 2019 at 8:34 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 8:34 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed three people.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Michael Glenn Mills was involved in a domestic situation near Chalkville Manor Drive in Birmingham at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say they found three people stabbed at the location. If you have any information on Mills’ whereabouts, call the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

