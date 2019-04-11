Jeff Hartley “Doing Good” as an organ donor

Jeff is a furniture salesman at Rooms-to-Go in Hoover. He meets dozens of strangers every day but back in February of 2018 there was something different about Kevin. He came to the store looking for a mattress to ease his pain from long hours of kidney dialysis. Jeff says, "When he shared with me what he was going through I could see that he was dying. And I couldn’t stand idly by and watch. I felt a question rising up in my spirit that asked, if I could do something to save this man’s life, would I?”