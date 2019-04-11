Hands-free bill not on state house calendar

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -House Bill 6, or the Hands-Free Bill, has yet to be put on the calendar for a state House vote.
Michelle Lunsford of Alabaster says this bill concerns human life and deserves to be voted on and moved to the senate.
“So I would say I’m disappointed but I’m still very hopeful,” says Lunsford.
February 22 was the one-year anniversary of the death of her daughter, Camryn. Camryn was killed when she drove into the back of an 18-wheeler while being distracted by her cell phone. Camryn had graduated high school that same day.
“All bills are going to be important, absolutely, but this one is about saving lives. And I can’t think of anything more important than that,” says Lunsford.
The bill is based on a similar one in Georgia that has already proven to reduce the number of accidents, serious injuries and deaths. Lunsford has tried getting the word out, talking to teenagers, parents, even taking out a billboard along I-65 south of Green Springs Avenue.
“I hope all it costs you is $50 to learn that distracted driving is deadly. It cost me my daughter’s life and I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she says.
April is distracted driving awareness month. Lunsford is urging everyone to call their local representatives and tell talk to them about HB6.
