Grille 29: Bread Pudding

Ingredients:
2 lbs 12 oz – Challah Bread
5 Cups – Half and Half
12 Ounces – Granulated Sugar
1 Tablespoon – Vanilla Extract
13 Eggs
2 lbs Apples (can be canned, frozen or fresh)
DIRECTIONS:
Slice the bread into 1-inch cubes and let them sit out overnight to slightly dry out. Loosely cover.
Mix together the Half and Half, Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon and Eggs to make a custard.
Add Apples to the custard mix. Then add the bread pieces and fold the bread into the custard to make sure that all bread is evenly covered.
Let the bread pudding to sit for 45 minutes so that it can soak up all the custard.
Place the bread pudding into a casserole pan and pat to lightly even it out.
Bake at 325 degree for 40 – 45 minutes or until set.
Once done, allow to cool to room temperature and then serve with sauce.
WHISKEY SAUCE:
1 lbs - Sugar
8 Ounces – Water
2 Cups – Heavy Cream (Room Temperature)
4 Ounces – Bourbon
2 Cups - Toasted Pecans Optional
DIRECTIONS:
Place sugar and water into pan and place over heat. Bring it to a boil and watch for it turn a medium brown color.
Remove from heat and slowly add the heavy cream. It will clump together but stir and place back on the stove top to warm it back up.
Once the sugar clumps have broken down, add the bourbon to the caramel sauce and stir.
Let it cool down so it can slightly thicken.
Place the bread pudding on a plate, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzle with sauce and then add the toasted pecans.
