Former Bama player arrested early Thursday morning
Ardarius Stewart, left, and Demarcus Marshall, right. (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department) (Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff | April 11, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 3:17 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirms two people, including a former Alabama football player, were arrested early Thursday morning on different charges.

Around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, officers say they pulled over a truck in the 300 block of Skyland Boulevard driven by 25-year-old ArDarius Stewart.

When officers approached the vehicle, they say a smell of marijuana was emitting from inside and they also observed a handgun in the center console.

The officers asked Stewart and his passenger, 24-year-old Demarcus Marshall, to exit the vehicle so they could search it.

In the vehicle, officers say they found two handguns and a duffel bag containing marijuana.

Police say Marshall claimed ownership of the duffel bag and its contents.

Both Stewart and Marshall were arrested.

Stewart was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and Marshall was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending bond.

