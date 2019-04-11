Former Bama player arrested early Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirms two people, including a former Alabama football player, were arrested early Thursday morning on different charges.
Around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, officers say they pulled over a truck in the 300 block of Skyland Boulevard driven by 25-year-old ArDarius Stewart.
When officers approached the vehicle, they say a smell of marijuana was emitting from inside and they also observed a handgun in the center console.
The officers asked Stewart and his passenger, 24-year-old Demarcus Marshall, to exit the vehicle so they could search it.
In the vehicle, officers say they found two handguns and a duffel bag containing marijuana.
Police say Marshall claimed ownership of the duffel bag and its contents.
Both Stewart and Marshall were arrested.
Stewart was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and Marshall was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Both were taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending bond.
