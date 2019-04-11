FIRST ALERT: Severe storms remain a concern for Sunday

Our next big thing is a strong storm system that will produce a severe weather outbreak during the day across eastern Texas and west Louisiana on Saturday. The storms look to converge into a large complex of storms and will march eastward. We want folks across west Alabama to be weather ready after 2 a.m. Storms could arrive later, but it’s too early to nail down the timing. East Alabama needs to be weather ready after 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. So for now, we have a 12-hour window that we will fine tune as we get closer to the event. Storms embedded could produce severe weather including damaging winds and even tornadoes. Depending on how fast this system kicks out we will either see a severe threat across east Alabama or not much of one. A slower solution would be worse. Hopefully more storms don’t pop up in the afternoon because they could easily turn severe. Sunday late afternoon and night look fine as of now, and if you are going to the Baron’s game the weather looks good.