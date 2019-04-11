FIRST ALERT: Severe storms remain a concern for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Lamar, Marion, Fayette, Winston, Walker, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties. Winds in that zone could gust up to 35 mph and create tricky travel conditions and knock down weak tree limbs. First Alert Doppler remains quiet and I expect dry weather for the Barons game and temperatures in the mid-70s.
A cold front heads our way on Friday and will bring a thin band of rain to the state during the daybreak hours across west Alabama. Storms look generally weak and the activity will reach west Alabama after 3 a.m. and impact areas east through the morning and early afternoon hours. I’m keeping a small chance during the afternoon and evening hours as the front lingers across the state.
The front looks to lift northward as a warm front on Saturday and rain and storms will lift north with it. We will start the day with areas of rain and a few storms and then the chance will decrease through the afternoon hours. I’m just keeping a 30 percent chance northwest of Pickens to Cullman counties during the afternoon hours. As of now, we are still going with mainly dry weather for both A-Day games. If I do end up adding rain to the forecast, it would be for the start of the A-Day game in Tuscaloosa.
Our next big thing is a strong storm system that will produce a severe weather outbreak during the day across eastern Texas and west Louisiana on Saturday. The storms look to converge into a large complex of storms and will march eastward. We want folks across west Alabama to be weather ready after 2 a.m. Storms could arrive later, but it’s too early to nail down the timing. East Alabama needs to be weather ready after 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. So for now, we have a 12-hour window that we will fine tune as we get closer to the event. Storms embedded could produce severe weather including damaging winds and even tornadoes. Depending on how fast this system kicks out we will either see a severe threat across east Alabama or not much of one. A slower solution would be worse. Hopefully more storms don’t pop up in the afternoon because they could easily turn severe. Sunday late afternoon and night look fine as of now, and if you are going to the Baron’s game the weather looks good.
Next Monday and Tuesday look tame, and then all eyes are on another potent system that could bring severe weather to the state on once again late on Wednesday into Thursday. Data indicates threat greatest chance setting up early on Thursday.
If you don't already, be sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather App and buy a weather radio. You need several ways of getting warning information and something loud enough at night to wake you which a weather radio most certainly will do.
