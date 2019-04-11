FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds Thursday, severe storms possible Saturday into Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Lamar, Marion, Fayette, Winston, Walker, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties. Winds in that zone could gust up to 35 mph and create tricky travel conditions and knock down weak tree limbs. We will see more clouds today and a 20 percent shower chance to the east of I-65 later this afternoon and into the evening hours. I expect dry weather for the Barons game and temperatures in the middle 70s.
A cold front heads our way on Friday and will bring a thin band of rain to the state during the daybreak hours across west Alabama. Storms look generally weak and the activity will reach west Alabama after 3 a.m. and impact areas east through the morning and early afternoon hours. I’m keeping a small chance during the afternoon and evening hours as the front lingers across the state.
The front looks to lift northward as a warm front on Saturday and rain and storms will lift north with it. We will start the day with areas of rain and a few storms and then the chance will decrease through the afternoon hours. I’m just keeping a 30 percent chance northwest of Pickens to Cullman counties during the afternoon hours. As of now, we are still going with mainly dry weather for both A-Day games.
Our next big thing is a strong storm system on Saturday gathering strength to our west. It looks like a complex of storms will move in after 3 a.m. and track across Alabama during the morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday. A FIRST ALERT for the threat of severe winds and even tornadoes depending on the strength of the line. New data shows severe parameters lowering as the complex arrives but then flaring back up again behind it in the afternoon. If a storm were to develop on Sunday afternoon it would have a greater tornado threat. Keep checking back with us for updates as we get new data in.
Next Monday and Tuesday look tame, and then all eyes are on another potent system that could bring severe weather to the state on once again late on Wednesday into Thursday. Data indicates threat greatest chance setting up early on Thursday.
If you don’t already, be sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather App and buy a weather radio. You need several ways of getting warning information and something loud enough at night to wake you, which a weather radio most certainly will do.
Stay connected with weather updates while you are on the go via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
