FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds Thursday, severe storms possible Saturday into Sunday

Our next big thing is a strong storm system on Saturday gathering strength to our west. It looks like a complex of storms will move in after 3 a.m. and track across Alabama during the morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday. A FIRST ALERT for the threat of severe winds and even tornadoes depending on the strength of the line. New data shows severe parameters lowering as the complex arrives but then flaring back up again behind it in the afternoon. If a storm were to develop on Sunday afternoon it would have a greater tornado threat. Keep checking back with us for updates as we get new data in.