Blount County man left homeless and injured after tornado demolishes home

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -Ron Champion looks at what’s left of his travel trailer in Hayden, Alabama.
“I would make you a cup of coffee and give you a glass of water, but I don’t have nothing to give you,” Champion joked.
He’s trying to find some peace in what has been a tough week. A tornado swept through his community off Moore Road.
“Those 4 x 4 sticking out of the ground that was my front porch,” he pointed. “The front door was facing out this way. When it finally landed it was over there on the tree on the telephone pole and you can see where it was hit and slid down,” he continued.
Champion said it was a piercing sound that woke him up just seconds before the tornado hit. “All I remember, it just sounded like a tractor-trailer going off and then a sudden stop.”
In that moment he was just grateful to be alive , but in pain. "I started hollering out for help and when the sun did finally come up I was laying over there in the middle of the road and all I could do is holler help," Champion reflected.
He fractured the disc his lower back, but said he knows things could have been worse
“Thank you God that was going through my mind. Thank you God. He was there to help me. He was holding my hand .”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.