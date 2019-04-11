B’ham startup connects instructors with institutions online

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A startup company in Birmingham working to uber-ize the instructor side of higher education.
It’s called EdifyOnline and it connects instructors with institutions online to provide high-quality, low-cost education.
All you have to do is sign up with EdifyOnline, get your credentials approved and apply to teach a course.
“Online’s growing at a rapid rate and a lot of these institutions don’t have the infrastructure in place to support this online model. So our goal is to be there as a backbone for institutions,” said co-founder Vik Agarwal.
EdifyOnline is free for instructors to sign up. You can find out how by clicking here.
