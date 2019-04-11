B’ham police investigating homicide on Woodland Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Woodland Avenue Southwest.
Authorities have identified the victim as 23-year-old Micheal Toney.
Police say suspects in a dark colored vehicle drove past a residence and opened fire. Toney was struck by the gunfire when he exited the home.
Toney was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Investigators say he succumbed to his injuries.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Authorities continue to investigate.
