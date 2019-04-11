Absolutely Alabama: Gators Guys, High Flying Hawks, Iron Horses and Barehanded Bass Fishing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week we’ve got a story and even the teller admits it’s a Fish Tale. We’re taking you Barehanded Bass Fishing.
Then from fish to fowl, we’ll visit some fine feathered friends and find out who’s giving them a helping hand by helping mend some broken wings.
We’ll swing open the Vault and take you out in the Baldwin County swamps. Visit Coastal Alabama as we walk through Alligator Alley.
And one more helping hand from folks who care for the men and women who have sacrificed so much.
Come with us to Perry County and see how they’re helping Wounded Warriors climb back on that Iron Horse Iron. It’s a cause which is Absolutely Alabama.
Take the trip with us Saturday morning at 5:30 WSFA 12 in Montgomery and 4:30 Sunday morning on WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.