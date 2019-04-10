Tuscaloosa City Council approves sales tax increase

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday 5-2 to approve a one-cent sales tax increase for the city.
Mayor Walt Maddox proposed a plan called Elevate Tuscaloosa back in January.
The plan called for a one-cent sales tax increase which would be used on things like improvements at the airport, a conference center, an expansion of the river walk, among other improvements to city services and infrastructure.
Maddox said he wants to be competitive with cities like Chattanooga, Huntsville and Nashville.
It was projected that the sales tax would generate almost $250 million over the next 10 years.
When the council last voted for the proposed tax increase in March, it failed. But this time around, two of the members who voted no have said they would now support the increase.
Tuscaloosa City Council woman Phyllis Odom was one of the members who voted no on the proposal last month.
She’s now prepared to vote in favor of it pending approval from the state legislature that would allow Tuscaloosa to exempt the city’s portion of sales tax on groceries from shoppers.
She also says the plan would provide more improvements for drivers to get from downtown Tuscaloosa to her district in west Tuscaloosa.
“I know we need the funds to get Tuscaloosa where we want to go. And they gave me enough time. I don’t feel pressured,” said Odom.
