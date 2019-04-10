Tarrant PD will soon release cause of 18-wheeler crash into daycare

TARRANT, AL (WBRC) - Tarrant Police are confident they know why an 18-wheeler crashed into a daycare and church earlier this week, however, they are waiting to release that information until the official accident report is prepared.
That report could come as early as Friday.
Detective Corporal James Butterbrodt says there doesn’t appear to be anything criminal associated with the case and therefore it’s likely no charges will be filed.
The city has declared the building itself an unsafe structure.
“This could have been a tragic incident. I mean there are 57 people inside this building. You know had they been one more room over there would have been loss of life,” said Butterbrodt.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.