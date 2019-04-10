Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for public’s help with cold cases

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is turning to social media to help find new leads in cold cases.
Jim Dormuth is a reserve deputy in the cold case unit and he says time and technology is a big factor in solving these cases.
The Sheriff’s Office has a team of reserved deputies from all different backgrounds of law enforcement, including the FBI, and these deputies take over cases once the criminal investigators run out of leads.
So it doesn’t matter if the crime happened a year ago or thirty years ago, there is someone always working it.
Recently, the Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to help generate new leads in two missing persons cases from 2017. Doing this brings the case back into the public’s eye and usually brings in tips.
“Because often times as relationships change over time people who were not willing to talk to authorities before might be willing to talk to authorities now and provide information because their relationships with the people involved have changed,” Dormuth explains.
The cold case unit is asking all citizens to report anything they know about an unsolved crime, no matter how small they may think the detail might be.
