Severe storms still possible Saturday night into Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures are hanging out in the 80s, which is above normal for this time of year. The weather is going to be perfect for the Baron’s home opener this evening!
On Thursday, moisture levels start rising and that will mean a few more clouds and a slight chance for an afternoon shower, mainly along and east of I-65. A first alert for breezy conditions too and gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will once again rise into the 80s.
A cold front heads our way on Friday and will bring a thin band of rain to the state during the daybreak hours across west Alabama. It looks like the front stalls and rain chances will continue through the afternoon hours especially for areas around the I-59 corridor. There may be enough instability and wind shear for a few strong storms too. The front looks to lift northward as a warm front on Saturday and rain and storm chances look fairly low but we will keep about a 30 percent chance especially across north Alabama. Any storm that forms in the afternoon could be severe and temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees. The weather looks to cooperate as of now for both A-Day games.
Our next big thing is a strong storm system on Saturday gathering strength to our west. It looks like a squall line will move in after midnight and track across Alabama during the morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday. A FIRST ALERT for severe winds and even tornadoes depending on the strength of the line. It’s unknown if any supercells will form ahead of the main line both on Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking back with us for updates as we get new data in. I have a feeling the BHM 26.2 Marathon and Half Marathon will have to be postponed or canceled on Sunday morning due to the timing of storms.
Next Monday and Tuesday look tame, and then all eyes are on another potent system that could bring severe weather to the state on once again during the nighttime into Thursday.
If you don't already, be sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather App and buy a weather radio. You need several ways of getting warning information and something loud enough at night to wake you which a weather radio most certainly will do.
