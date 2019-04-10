Results in for Gadsden’s first elected school board

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - The results are in for the Gadsden’s first elected school board.
Voters decided earlier this year to begin electing their own members to that board. Previously, the city council selected board members, one per council district.
Three incumbents won: Andre Huff, Mike Haney and Nancy Stewart. Huff ran unopposed for District 3.
Here are the final results from Tuesday’s election:
District 1:
- Marrell Dixon 18 votes 3.72%
- Adrinne Reed (winner) 311 votes 64.26%
- Lishala Thomas 75 votes 15.50%
- Eva Adkins Timmons 80 votes 16.53%
District 2:
- Nathan Carter (winner) 173 votes 70.33%
- Robert Hunter 57 votes 23.17%
- Warren A. O’Meara-Dates 16 votes 6.5%
District 4:
- Mike Haney (winner) 348 votes 64.80%
- Frank Pugh 189 35.20%
District 5:
- Bill Browning 42 votes 13.17%
- Mark Dayton (winner) 208 votes 65.20%
- Glenda S. Jackson 69 votes 21.63%
District 6:
- Kevin Rigby 58 votes 32.95%
- Nancy K. Stewart (winner) 118 votes 67.05%
District 7:
- Glenda Hicks 234 votes 48.65%
- Wm. Allen Millican (winner) 247 votes 51.35%
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.