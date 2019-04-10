A picture perfect day Wednesday

A cold front heads our way on Friday and will bring a thin band of rain to the state during the daybreak hours across west Alabama. It looks like the front stalls and rain chances will continue through the afternoon hours, especially for areas around the I-59 corridor. There may be enough instability and wind shear for a few strong storms too. The front looks to lift northward as a warm front on Saturday and rain and storm chances look fairly low but we will keep about a 30% chance especially across north Alabama. Any storm that forms in the afternoon could be severe and temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees. The weather looks to cooperate as of now for both A-Day games.