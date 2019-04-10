Oak Mountain administrator’s new club makes big impact in students’ lives

OAK MOUNTAIN, AL (WBRC) - A new club at Oak Mountain High School is already changing lives.
The club “Men on the Mountain” has only been around for six months, but its impact will last for years. For a lot of teachers, when that bell rings their lesson for students is over, but that’s not the case for assistant principal Matthew Epps.
“It’s usually like when we’re just standing in the hallway closet, come and talk to me about various things. We just have conversations about sports or really anything,” he said.
Epps said when he listened to members of the club he learned that guys wanted to know more about college, finances, interview skills and more.
“(I am) just trying to give these guys opportunity I guess to express themselves and find different things or just help them in the future,” he said.
Junior Cameron Whitlow said Epps convinced him to come to the meeting, and he is glad Epps did.
“(I learned) how to do stuff the correct way. I had a greet people and how to properly dress and just networking pretty much,” Witlow said.
Others say Men on the Mountain has helped them fit in. Senior Glen Humphrey says the club is like a brotherhood.
“We all hold each other accountable and we really, in a sense, try to build each other up so it’s really a getaway from school,” he said.
If Epps did not go above and beyond his duty, these young men might not have even been shown what they are capable of doing after high school.
Senior Jalan Thomas says coming to the club has helped him stay on the right path. He now mentors other young students.
“We are coming here with just one focus, and mine and that’s to better ourselves,” he said.
“I feel like I could do bigger things then just go out and just have a job and make money. I feel like I could make a change,” Whitlow said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.