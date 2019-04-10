New road proposed to connect Trace Crossings, Highway 150 in Hoover

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover city officials have released four possibilities for a new road connecting the Trace Crossings area with Highway 150.
However, many residents are voicing their opposition.
“This is a concept that should not have any more time, effort, or money spent on it,” said one resident during the Hoover Board of Education meeting this week.
City officials were there presenting the plans to the board because all four possibilities make use of Buccaneer Drive around Hoover High School
“Nothing has been finalized," said Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator.
Rice says with growth in and around the Stadium Trace Parkway area, drivers and homeowners need more ways in and out.
"But none of those are definitive and at this point we’re not sure this road will ever be built. So this is just a very preliminary study,” Rice added.
Two possible routes would build a road through the Cahaba River Estates Neighborhood.
A third route would go through the Willow Trace subdivision.
The fourth would make use of Golf Cart Trail and would eventually go through the parking lot at Hunter Street Baptist. Some of that land is owned by the Trace Crossings residential association.
“We’re prepared to fight the battle to prohibit anybody from taking our property,” said one man during the board meeting.
“It’s a little bit distressing to some people to see what the possibilities are. We understand that. But this mayor and council are committed to having these discussions in public so they can hear the feedback from the public, and so people can truly understand the planning process,” said Rice.
