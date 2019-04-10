More money approved for blight demolition

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - More blighted houses will be torn down before the end of this fiscal year—this after the city council approved the extra funding to do so.
Mayor Randall Woodfin says they’ve used up the $2 million set aside this fiscal year after tearing down over 400 blighted houses in the city. Now he has an extra $500,000 to work with.
That money is taken from other areas in the budget. $180,000 was taken from a project that animal control was supposed do, but never happened.
The money, then, was allocated to demolition. The rest, over $390,000, comes from the neighborhood revitalization fund which was created for this purpose.
“With this additional monies we will be able to address at least 100 more prior to the new fiscal year starting July 1. And this is what it’s all about, putting the money back in the neighborhoods. One of the things over and over, residents tell us: Mr. Mayor, please knock down these structures that I live next to," says Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Woodfin plans to ask for $2.5 million in the next fiscal year.
