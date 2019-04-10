Man, 40, shot and killed in Piedmont, suspect in custody

PIEDMONT, AL (WBRC) -Piedmont police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.
Officers responded to a call of someone shot at a home on Tuesday in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. They found Joseph Solomon Nicholas Haywood , 40, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Gadsden RMC by Piedmont Rescue Squad where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested 23-year-old Jessie James Beecham and charged him with murder.
He is currently in the Calhoun County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
