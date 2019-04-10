Gobble gobble it’s turkey season in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Spring has sprung in Alabama and that means it’s turkey season. the dates vary around the state but for central alabama it is basically March 16 through the last day of April.
“Turkey hunting is the biggest challenge,” said Manager of the HDC Huntstore Justin Beane. “I just love this time of the year because I get to actually communicate with an animal and he speaks back. It’s very rewarding in so many ways.”
Beane has focused on turkey’s since he was 13 years old and he has a lot of respect for the bird and how it relates to people. Beane talked with WBRC about turkey season and explains the ins and outs of heading to the woods during the spring time.
Beane works at the HDC Huntstore located at 7154 Cahaba Valley Road, birmingham, AL 35242, telephone number 205-690-8470.
